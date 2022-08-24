Abbotsford workshop looks at top 5 mistakes made when caring for nature

The Fraser Valley Conservancy holds a workshop in Abbotsford on Aug. 27 called Stewardship Slip-ups, covering the top five mistakes people make when trying to care for nature. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Fraser Valley Conservancy (FVC) is hosting a brand new in-person workshop on Saturday, Aug. 27 as part of their popular Nature Stewardship School program.

The half-day workshop will introduce and explore the top five common mistakes that people make when they are trying to care for nature. Participants will also learn what to do instead to become better stewards of the Fraser Valley.

The Stewardship Slip-ups workshop runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus.

In creating this workshop, the FVC polled local environmental professionals to find out which common mistakes they see people making when trying to help local wildlife and ecosystems.

The FVC identified several popular activities where particular decisions could have unintentional, even damaging, consequences.

Slipups can happen when installing boxes for owls or bats, when trying to control invasive species, or when trying to move or rescue wildlife.

“Through the FVC’s habitat enhancement and stewardship work we do across the Fraser Valley, we noticed that there were several common mistakes well-meaning people were making when wanting to help,” said Aleesha Switzer, FVC project biologist.

“For example, when wanting to install a barn owl box, they may accidentally choose a European design that is not large enough for our local owls. With this workshop we want to raise awareness so that mistakes like this can be prevented, and anyone can find the best tools and information possible to help nature.”

Everyone interested in learning how to care for nature is welcome. No previous knowledge is required. Participants are encouraged to bring any nature-related questions for discussion.

Cost is $5 per person, and space is limited. Registration is required and can be done online at fraservalleyconservancy.ca (click on “events”).

The FVC works to promote the protection and conservation of the environment throughout the Fraser Valley.

