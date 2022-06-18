Abbotsford woman recognized for work on Indigenous advocacy and education

Tara-Lynn Kozma-Perrin of Abbotsford has received an honourable mention in the Advocacy Award category from the BC Historical Federation. (Submitted photo)

The co-founder of the Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day in Abbotsford has received an honourable mention in the Advocacy Award category form the BC Historical Federation (BCHF).

Tara-Lynn Kozma-Perrin was recognized as part of the federation’s annual awards, presented at a gala event in Victoria on June 5.

Kozma-Perrin is a fierce advocate for fulfillment of the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. She does this through her continuous work to bring educational opportunities and opportunities for inclusion and connectedness to Abbotsford.

RELATED: Storytelling, drumming and more at Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day

She and her mother, Tery Kozma, founded the annual Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day, an event which brings people together to celebrate First Nations, Metis and Inuit culture.

A cross-cultural learning and engagement event, the event allows visitors to learn about the past of Indigenous Peoples, the present and how we can work towards the future together.

The BCHF encourages interest in the history of the province through research, presentation, and support in its role as an umbrella organization for provincial historical societies.

Established in 1922, the federation currently provides a collective voice for more than 100 member societies and 24,000 individuals in the provincial not-for-profit historical sector.

RELATED: Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Awardshistory