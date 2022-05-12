Abbotsford woman named Volunteer of the Year for business organization

Hannah Kuyek has been named Volunteer of the Year for Community Futures North Fraser.

Community Futures North Fraser has named an Abbotsford woman Volunteer of the Year for 2022.

Hannah Kuyek has devoted many hours to support the work of the organization. She has been on the Community Futures board since 2019 and is on the finance committee.

Kuyek grew up in Abbotsford and is an associate lawyer at RDM Lawyers LLP.

“Hannah is proud to be serving the community she was raised in and strives to be an active participant both professionally and in her personal life, lending her time in various volunteer and community engagement capacities,” a press release states.

“Hannah has been a dedicated, engaged board member and has spent endless hours in reviewing bylaws, contracts, quarterly finance reviews, and board module training to enhance this CF performance.”

Community Futures North Fraser – based in Mission – is a non-profit organization with the mandate to support local small business and promote economic growth in the North Fraser area.

Community Futures provides support through business advisory services, training and loans. Visit northfraser.org for more information.

