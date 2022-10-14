Dave Tshilolo of Abbotsford is a recipient of the Standing Tall Education Award from Coast Capital. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford teen receives Standing Tall Education Award from Coast Capital

Dave Tshilolo among 44 students across B.C. to earn $3,500 award

An Abbotsford teen is among 44 youth across the province who have been named as recipients of Coast Capital’s Standing Tall Education Awards.

Dave Tshilolo is a recent graduate of Rick Hansen Secondary and is a recipient of the award “in recognition of his ability to fly above adversity and excel in academics,” according to a press release.

The release states that Tshilolo overcame family health challenges and financial hardships throughout high school. He is now pursuing his goal of becoming a commercial pilot and is studying at Prairie College in Alberta in the associate of arts in mission aviation program.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to Coast Capital for selecting me as a Standing Tall Education Award recipient,” he said. “This award is a huge help in closing the gap between my finances and my aspirations of becoming a pilot.”

The awards program, established in 2004, recognizes resilient youth who have risen up against the odds to pursue their post-secondary education.

Each education award is worth $3,500.

Since it inception, the program has supported more than 1,000 students with an investment of almost $2.9 million.

