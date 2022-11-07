Abbotsford student to explore France, Belgium with Vimy Foundation

The Vimy Ridge Foundation sends groups of students to Belgium and France to learn more about Canada’s role in the First and Second World Wars, in a fully funded program. Abbotsford’s Prabhpreet Gill has been chosen for the award. (Vimy Ridge Foundation photo)

A student from Abbotsford is the sole recipient in B.C. for the 2022 Vimy Pilgrimage Award.

Prabhpreet Gill is among 22 students from across the country who were awarded by The Vimy Foundation recently with the honour.

This award recognizes the actions of young people (ages 14 to 17) who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to volunteer work through positive contributions, notable deeds, or bravery that benefits their peers, school, community, province, or country.

The award includes a fully funded educational program to study Canada’s First World War effort.

Gill will be joining the group from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, as they take daily visits to important sites throughout Belgium and France, including battlefields, memorials and museums. They will also join in a series of conferences and discussions, as well as participate in Remembrance ceremonies.

All award winners participate with no costs to them, with sponsorship from Air Canada and Scotiabank.

The Vimy Foundation was established in 2006 and is a charity focused on raising awareness of the role Canada played in the First World War. In 2022, the Foundation amalgamated with the Canadian Centre for the Great War, a Montreal-based community museum dedicated to the First World War. The Foundation works to preserve and promote Canada’s ongoing legacy of leadership and all activities originated by the Foundation have this aspect in mind and aim to help educate and raise awareness for youth and all Canadians.

The Vimy Foundation has multiple awards programs that focus on youth.

For more information, visit vimyfoundation.ca.

