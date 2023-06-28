Manveer Gill of Abbotsford is the recipient of a $45,000 scholarship from The Cmolik Foundation. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford student receives $45K scholarship from Cmolik Foundation

Manveer Gill plans to study science and molecular biology at SFU

An Abbotsford student has been awarded a $45,000 scholarship from The Cmolik Foundation in recognition of her achievements in overcoming adversity and excelling in her studies.

Manveer Kaur Gill is a graduating student at Dasmesh Punjabi School.

A press release states that the selection committee was impressed with Gill’s application, her academic goals, and her future career aspirations.

Iarenjeet Sidhu, secondary humanities teacher at Dasmesh Punjabi School, describes Manveer as “an outstanding student who has had to deal with many ups and downs in her short life.”

“She has always met these challenges with great poise and maturity. I am absolutely certain she will go on to do great things in her post-secondary year,” Sidhu said.

Gill plans to pursue a degree in science-molecular biology at Simon Fraser University.

The Cmolik Foundation was founded in 2008 to provide opportunities for youth who have experienced adversity in their lives.

The foundation support undergraduate and post-secondary education, mentorship, field trips and summer camps.

In addition to scholarships of $45,000, The Cmolik Foundation offers several $30,000 scholarships to deserving alumni to pursue graduate studies and a $100,000 prize for the Best Enhancement in Public Education.

Scholarships

Scholarships

