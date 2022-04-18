Abbotsford student named a recipient of $100K Loran Award

Kai Chow one of 35 across Canada and 4 in B.C. selected for prestigious honour

Kai Chow of Abbotsford has been named one of 35 recipients across Canada of the $100,000 Loran Award. More than 5,100 applications were received. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford high school student has been chosen as a recipient of a $100,000 Loran Award.

Kai Chow of W. J. Mouat Secondary is among 35 students across Canada and five in B.C. to receive the award out of more than 5,100 applicants.

Chow, who has been playing violin since the age of four, is the concertmaster of of the VSOSoM Sinfonietta String Ensemble, where he established and chairs their youth council. He has worked with renowned musicians such as Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, James Ehnes and The Piano Guys.

He also volunteers as a violin teacher at the el-Sistema Bakerview Music Academy.

Chow also co-founded United in Isolation, a virtual performance featuring violinists nationwide, and spearheaded a fundraiser for youth mental health and a diversity initiative at his school.

The Loran Award is valued at $100,000 over four years, including a living stipend and tuition waiver, mentorship, funding for summer internships and participation in an extensive network of current and past scholars.

From September 2021 to March 2022, more than 400 volunteers reviewed 5,174 applications, held semi-final events with candidates across the country, and conducted national interviews with 90 finalists.

By the time a scholar is selected, they have been assessed and interviewed by 12 people.

Recipients are invited to pursue undergraduate studies at one of 25 partner universities. In B.C., these are Simon Fraser University, the University of B.C. and the University of Victoria.

