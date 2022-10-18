Students within the Abbotsford school district were asked to consider aging issues when creating art, and many of the pieces are now on display at a gallery at the University of the Fraser Valley. (Submitted art)

Abbotsford student art work explores perceptions on aging

UFV and Abbotsford school district teachers partner on art project in new show

A new art show at UFV’s Abbotsford campus is exploring how young people view aging.

The show, Projections: A project about social perceptions and imagined truths, began with a research question and an interdisciplinary partnership.

They combined to create a powerful new art exhibition at the university’s S’eliyemetaxwtexw art gallery.

This exhibition explores the findings from a research project led by Dr. Shelley Canning from the university’s Centre for Education and Research on Aging (CERA), who partnered with teachers in School District 34 (Abbotsford).

This project engaged students across grade levels (Grades 1, 4, 7, 12) to share their perceptions regarding aging and dementia through a series of drawing and writing activities. The drawings and reflections created a unique way to better understand intergenerational understandings with the students’ ideas and unknowns, celebrations and concerns being expressed through arts-based methods and showcased in the exhibition.

The Projections exhibition is curated and created by Dr. Candace Couse (UFV CERA) and is open to the public between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. It opened on Oct 18 and there is a closing reception on Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

UFV’s S’eliyemetaxwtexw art gallery is located in “B” building (B136) at 33844 King Rd.

