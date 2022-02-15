Abbotsford ‘stepped up’ for cardiac health, raising $10,000 in one day

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun speaks to participants of the Step Up 4 Cardiac Health event on Feb. 13, 2022. (Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation)

More than $10,000 was raised for the cardiac health unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital this weekend.

The event drew in 42 participants, who each climbed the 751 stairs within the Abbotsford Centre, Feb. 13, for the 5th Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health fundraiser.

The annual event is run by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF), which works throughout the year to fund equipment and programs at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) and other hospitals in the Eastern Fraser Valley. Despite uncertainty of the pandemic still lingering, they decided to push ahead and plan this year’s event, and hope for the best.

“We didn’t know what to expect for this years event with the unknown possibility of new restrictions,” said Elizabeth Harris, executive director. “In the end, we had a great turn out.”

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and his wife Velma were among the participants, who together raised $10,200. The funds raised will go toward the greatest needs in the cardiac health unit at ARH. All funds raised in Abbotsford stay within Abbotsford.

Harris said the event was also made possible by a few sponsors, including Ecotex Healthcare Linen Services, Envision Financial, Innovative Fitness and the Abbotsford Canucks.

“Events like this would not happen without the continued support of our generous sponsors and participants,” she said.

For more information, or to donate and support the cardiac health unit, visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Grand (Un)Gala takes a different approach to fundraising

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordHealth