WildSafeBC offers its Ranger program to school-aged kids to teach them about human-wildlife conflict. Shown here is a display at Matsqui elementary in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford schools can book WildSafeBC program to learn about human-wildlife conflicts

Presentations help students to have ‘safe and respectful’ relationship with wildlife

WildSafeBC Abbotsford is now scheduling WildSafe Ranger presentations for January and February.

The program stimulates discussion about local wildlife and introduces school-aged students to the concept of human-wildlife conflict.

Youth are encouraged to take an active role in reducing human-wildlife conflict at home by helping their families identify backyard wildlife attractants.

WildSafeBC says proactive attractant management is the most effective long-term solution to human-wildlife conflict.

In addition, students learn how to have a safe and respectful relationship with wildlife.

WildSafe Rangers learn:

• basic needs (habitat requirements) of local wildlife species;

• the root causes of human-wildlife conflict;

• how human-wildlife conflict impacts both people and animals;

• what can be done at home to prevent human-wildlife conflict; and

• how to stay safe in wildlife country.

Jocelyn Buchart, the WildSafeBC coordinator for Abbotsford, will deliver the WildSafe Ranger program to children across the city.

She said the program complements the B.C. science curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 9 to to build in students “a basis for an intuitive relationship with and respect for the natural world; connections to their ecosystem and community; and a sense of relatedness that encourages lifelong harmony with nature.”

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

It is managed and delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across the province.

For more information, contact Buchart at fraservalley@wildsafebc.com or 604-702-5086 or visit wildsafebc.com.

