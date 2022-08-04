Students in the Summer Explorers program at Dave Kandal elementary recently held a celebration of learning to conclude the program. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford school district holds Summer Explorers program

Program ran at five local schools in July, ending with celebration of learning

The Abbotsford school district offered its Summer Explorers program again this year for students in kindergarten to Grade 8.

The program, which ran July 4 to 21 at five schools, aims to provide opportunities for students to practise literacy and numeracy skills while taking part in activities focused on exploration and inquiry about topics they are interested in.

Indigenous perspectives and relevant cultural content is infused into the program, which culminates in a celebration of learning for each class in which parents are invited to take part.

The Summer Explorer students at Dave Kandal elementary hosted their celebration of learning on July 21. Special guests included Coun. Dave Sidhu and Sanyia Kaushal, a local poet with two published books.

The class – led by Nicole Bliss and Kam Kooner – showcased their summer learning and growth through song, dance and culturally relevant content. The students had spent time exploring and playing with numbers, literacy, and music while asking questions and investigating a topic of their choice – dogs.

Students shared books and performed several kindergarten musical favorites that combined number sense, song and dance. The event ended with an impromptu dance party led by Kooner, who invited the audience to join in some Bhangra dance to a song by Diljit Dosanjh Vibe.

Summer Explorers will run again next July in Abbotsford. Registration will begin in April/May 2023 through the school district website.

