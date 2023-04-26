Travelhome RV GM Melissa Awalt urges the public to help fill a 25-foot travel trailer with items for the Archway Food Bank. The Feed the Cougar campaign runs until May 18. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford RV business holds campaign for food bank

Travelhome RV asks public to fill 25-foot travel trailer with non-perishable items

An Abbotsford business is holding a food drive campaign called Feed the Cougar from now until May 18.

Travelhome RV is asking residents to help fill a 25-foot Cougar travel trailer with items for the Archway Food Bank.

General manager Melissa Awalt recognizes the struggle many families are facing and believes that the community can come together to make a difference.

“Many of our customers and employees live in Abbotsford, and to hear the plight our local food bank is having with providing food items to struggling families really touched us and inspired us to want to make a difference,” she said.

The Cougar travel trailer will be stationed at Travelhome – located at 2866 Mt. Lehman Rd. – and accepting donations in the form of non-perishable food items.

RELATED: Demand up 72 per cent in 2022 at Archway Food Bank in Abbotsford

The team will also take the Cougar on the road, setting up at various locations around the city every Saturday until May 13 to accept donations. The public can track the Cougar on Travelhome RV’s social media channels and website.

Rebecca Thuro, programs supervisor at Archway, said the food bank is grateful to everyone who donates their time, money or goods.

“The need for food-security programming has grown exponentially, with over 87 per cent more seniors requiring our help month over month,” she said.

“We’re very grateful to the Travelhome RV team for working together to bring awareness and much-needed donations so over 4,500 individuals can access food.”

Every donation receives an entry to win an adventure prize package valued at $1,000, including a kayak.

Visit travelhome.com or the dealership for more information.

Food Bankfundraiser

