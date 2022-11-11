Members of the Abbotford Quilters Guild are participating in the Quilts of Valour Canada project, which provides quilts to military members to thank them for their service. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Quilters Guild participates in nation-wide project

Quilts of Valour thanks military members for their service and sacrifice

The Abbotsford Quilters Guild is among those across Canada participating in Quilts of Valour Canada (QOVC).

The project was started in 2006, when three soldiers who had served in Afghanistan were recovering in hospital. Project founder Lezley Zwall decided to cover them in quilts to show them love and hugs and to thank them for their service to Canada.

Since then, QOVC has presented 19,615 quilts across Canada to past and present military members who have been either ill or injured – both visible and invisible – during or after their service to our country.

A quilt is meant to show the members of the Canadian Armed Forces that their service and sacrifice to Canada is appreciated.

Quilts can be requested via a form online at QuiltsofValour.ca, where more information about the project is also available.

As well, more information can be found on the Quilts of Valour Facebook page, where some recipients have chosen to share their pictures and information after receiving a quilt.

The representative for the Fraser Valley and the Abbotsford Quilters Guild can be reached by email at carolyn.jennings@quiltsofvalour.ca.

