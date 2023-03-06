Abbotsford Police Const. Estee Clifford and Special Olympics athlete James Clifford participate in the annual Polar Plunge last Thursday (March 2) at Albert Dyck Park. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Abbotsford police, sheriffs and search-and-rescue take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Event on March 2 at Albert Dyck Park raised more than $5,000 for local athletes

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) held its annual Polar Plunge last Thursday (March 2), raising more than $5,000 for Special Olympics.

The event took place at Albert Dyck Park.

In addition to members of the APD, participants included Special Olympics athletes and members of the BC Sheriff Service and Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue.

BC Transit also supported the event by providing a bus where everyone could warm up after coming out of the cold lake.

Special Olympics Abbotsford has more than 120 athletes participating in 16 sport programs and more than 100 volunteers and coaches running the year-round programs, according to their website.

Visit sobcabbotsford.ca for more information.

Abbotsford Police Const. Mary Bouwman and a Special Olympics athlete participate in the annual Polar Plunge last Thursday (March 2) at Albert Dyck Park. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department and Special Olympics athletes participated in the annual Polar Plunge last Thursday (March 2) at Albert Dyck Park, raising $5,000 for Special Olympics. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

