Abbotsford pastor releases book about end-of-life issues and grief

An Abbotsford pastor has written a book to help grieving families and the pastors who counsel them.

Walter Wiens said he was inspired to write Preparing to Cross the Finish Line from what he has experienced and learned about funerals in his role as pastor of care ministries at Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church for the past two decades.

He said he believes that funeral planning is a “healthy extension of life.”

Wiens said he used the metaphor “crossing the finish line” to make clear that a person’s preparedness to cross the finish line begins long before the final stage of life.

“A redemptive crossing of the ‘finish line’ includes a right relationship with God, with other people and with one self,” he said.

The book is organized into two parts. The first part, A Guide for Families and Individuals, is directed to aging individuals and their families.

Wiens said the 11 chapters in the section serve as a “practical primer” for all aspects of the planning process from naming of the service to preparation of the memorial bulletin and the selection of pallbearers.

The second part, A Guide for Pastors, applies to clergy and others with the responsibility of planning funeral services.

In this section, Wiens reflects on theological beliefs and how these relate to areas such as the funeral message.

He also addresses end-of-life issues such as conducting funerals: during a pandemic, when death is by suicide, for those not of faith, after lengthy and painful deaths, and for murder victims.

Both sections of this book include numerous inset boxes containing quotes or relevant theme summaries. There are also prayers at the end of each chapter.

The publication offers eight appendices, with information forms and advice in legal, financial or health matters. An easy-to-use index spans both sections to help readers locate specifics for which they are looking.

Wiens grew up in the Arnold community of Abbotsford and has been marred for 53 years to his wife, Edith.

He has served 25 years as a pastor and 13 years as a prison chaplain. His education includes a master of divinity from MB Biblical Seminary in Fresno, Calif.; a master of arts in Biblical studies from Regent College in Vancouver; and a master of arts in Biblical counselling from Providence Seminary in Otterburne, Man.

