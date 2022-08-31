The Parkinson SuperWalk takes place in Abbotsford on Sept. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

Abbotsford participates in Parkinson SuperWalk

Event on Sept. 10 raises money for programs, support and research

Abbotsford is among more than 20 communities across the province taking part in the Parkinson SuperWalk on Sept. 10.

The local walk takes place at Yale Secondary, with registration at 1 p.m. and the walk getting underway at 2 p.m.

Since 1990, SuperWalk has provided a platform for increased awareness of the needs of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised support Parkinson Society B.C.’s programs, support services and contributions to research.

The event is organized by dedicated volunteers and invites people to walk together to help give hope to approximately 15,000 people in B.C. living with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s is a unique and unpredictable condition. The disease affects everyone differently, and impacts all aspects of their life, and the lives of their loved ones.

“Parkinson SuperWalk is an opportunity to raise awareness of the realities of living with this disease, while celebrating the strength and resilience of our community,” says Jean Blake, CEO of Parkinson Society BC.

“This event helps fund life-changing programs and services like counselling, support groups, exercise programs, and much more.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder with no known cure. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. The worldwide incidence of Parkinson’s is expected to double by 2040.

The Parkinson SuperWalk was hosted virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Visit parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk to register or for more information.

