Pictured are (from left) Doris McGill and Bill McGill of the Abbotsford Lodge of the Freemasons; Carol Lyle, Worthy Matron and Margaret Garnier of the Order of the Eastern Star; Chantelle Bowles of Dave Lede House; and Percy Gantz and Karl Ellingsen of the Pacific Lodge.

Abbotsford organizations donate to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice

More than $1,000 donated by Freemasons and the Order of the Eastern Star

Three local organizations donated more than $1,000 on Nov. 14 to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice (Dave Lede House) in Abbotsford.

The donation was made by the Electa chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Abbotsford Lodge and Pacific Lodge of the Freemasons.

The donation was made to honour the first responders of Abbotsford for their tirefless efforts to serve and protect the community.

The Order of the Eastern Star has been supporting local charities for more than 100 years, while the Shriners and Freemasons have served the community for more than 150 years.

