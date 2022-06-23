Abbotsford Lions donate funds to help improve care for speech and language clients

Donation will arm pathologists with new equipment that will improve health care in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Lions recently made a donation to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation that will improve care in Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s Speech-Language department. (Submitted)

A recent donation to Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation (FVHCF) by the Abbotsford Lions will directly affect speech-language patient care in the Fraser East. The gift allowed the purchase of needed equipment for the speech-language pathology department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

“The generous donations from the Lions Club will equip our team of speech-language pathologists with tools to help patients across the hospital continuum, from those with tracheostomy tubes in critical care who are transitioning back to eating, drinking and speaking, to our post-stroke, cognitively-impaired patients on a journey toward rehabilitation, to specialized software to enable efficient interpretation of swallow diagnostic exams,” said Lara Sas, clinical practice leader in the speech-language department. “We are always so grateful for these contributions because they go a long way toward improving patient care. Thank you, Lions Club.”

A total of $4,672 worth of equipment was purchased with the gift, which includes TDRS software for swallow diagnostic exam review, Passy Muir trach/vent speaking valves, Cognitive Linguistic Quick Test-Plus and a Pocket T.O.M. for tracheostomy education.

“The Abbotsford Lions are long-standing supporters of health care,” said Liz Harris, executive director at FVCHF. “Their recent gift is a reflection of almost 20 years of dedication to health care. We are very fortunate to have them as a partner.”

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Abbotsford go to support healthcare in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: New partnership bringing culturally sensitive child programs to Seabird Island

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordCharity and Donations