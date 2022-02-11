Abbotsford Legion (Google Street View)

Abbotsford Legion holds Family Fun Day

Event takes place Sunday, Feb. 13 at branch on Railway Street

The Abbotsford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion holds a Family Fun Day on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the legion, 2513 West Railway St.

Activities include karaoke (Plexiglas and microphone covers will be provided). There will also be cookies and virgin drinks with mini umbrellas.

The kitchen will be open with French fries, chicken fingers, spring rolls, onion rings, popcorn shrimp, perogies and Kielbasa, and more.

COVID-19 health protocols will be in place, including face masks and proof of vaccination.

Also at the legion, music bingo and a breakfast draw is held every Wednesday at 1 p.m., and music and a meat draw are on Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

A breakfast is held on Sunday, Feb . 13 from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone wanting to volunteer in any capacity is asked to call Connie Feeney at 604-825-8017 or email conniemadge@hotmail.com.

