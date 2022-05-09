Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun rolls the first bowl of the new season at Mill Lake Park for the Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club. (John Morrow/The Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun rolls the first bowl of the new season at Mill Lake Park for the Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club. (John Morrow/The Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club opens its news season

Mayor Henry Braun rolls the first bowl at Mill Lake Park on May 2

The Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club celebrated its opening day on May 2 at Mill Lake Park, with Mayor Henry Braun rolling the first bowl.

The Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club was formed in 1935. It became the Jubilee Park Lawn Bowling Club when it was incorporated under the Societies Act of B.C. in September 1987.

The club has returned to its original name and is now in its 87th year.

In the fall of 2018, the old facility located in Jubilee Park was closed in preparation for the club’s move to a new facility in Mill Lake Park. The new greens were not ready in 2019, and in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the club from using the facilities.

RELATED: Jubilee Park Lawn Bowling Club hosts final opening day

In May 2021, the new facility was ready for use. Members started bowling on the new greens on May 10 and were able to continue into October.

The club has been provided with a temporary “clubhouse” on site. It currently does not accommodate gatherings or social events, but permits the club to operate and provide bowling for members during the season.

Those who haven’t bowled before are given two free lessons and then invited to play a game with club members.

The schedule for May is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. (arrive at 6:30) and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. (arrived at 1:45).

There is an annual membership fee, and bowls are available to rent for those who don’t have their own.

Contact abbylawnbowls@gmail.com or 604-556-0106 for more information or to arrange a session time.

Recreation

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UFV Wildlife Protection Club looking for art to auction off at fundraiser
Next story
Once sidelined by a rare and potentially fatal blood disease, this family is now giving back

Just Posted

The 2022 Provincial Mountain Bike Championships return to Abbotsford’s Glenridge Acres Farm later this month. (Photo Credit: Filip Funk Photography)
Provincial Mountain Bike Championships returning to Abbotsford later this month

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Chilliwack instructor says fatal plane crash pilot reported for improper registration

Looking out over the Fraser Valley from Chipmunk Ridge from the proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort. (BVMR)
Proponents of Chilliwack’s ambitious ski resort project forge ahead

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull (left) and assistant coach Jeff Ulmer, as well as the rest of the staff, will return behind the bench for the team in 2022-23. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull reflects on inaugural season