Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club all set for new season

The Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club celebrates the opening day of its new season on Monday, May 2 at 2 p.m

Mayor Henry Braun will be on hand at Mill Lake Park to roll the first bowl.

The Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club was formed in 1935. It became the Jubilee Park Lawn Bowling Club when it was incorporated under the Societies Act of B.C. in September 1987.

The club has returned to its original name and is now in its 87th year.

In the fall of 2018, the old facility located in Jubilee Park was closed in preparation for the club’s move to a new facility in Mill Lake Park. The new greens were not ready in 2019, and in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the club from using the facilities.

In May 2021, the new facility was ready for use. Members started bowling on the new greens on May 10 and were able to continue into October.

The club has been provided with a temporary “clubhouse” on site. It currently does not accommodate gatherings or social events, but permits the club to operate and provide bowling for members during the season.

Lawn bowling runs from about April to October each year, depending on weather conditions. The club welcomes new members, and the sport is suitable for young and old alike.

Those who haven’t bowled before are given two free lessons and then invited to play a game with club members.

The schedule for May is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. (arrive at 6:30) and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. (arrived at 1:45).

There is an annual membership fee, and bowls are available to rent for those who don’t have their own.

Contact abbylawnbowls@gmail.com or 604-556-0106 for more information or to arrange a session time.

