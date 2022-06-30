Abbotsford Hospice Society holds 2022 memorial butterfly release

Event on Saturday, July 9 honours loved ones who have died

The Abbotsford Hospice Society holds a memorial butterfly release on July 9. (Photo by Pixabay)

The Abbotsford Hospice Society (AHS) holds its annual Memorial Butterfly Release on Saturday, July 9.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tanglebank Gardens, 29985 Downes Rd.

The public is invited to purchase a butterfly and release it in memory of a loved one.

All butterflies must be pre-ordered online at abbotsfordhospice.org/butterfly. The cost is $35 per butterfly memorial kit, and quantities are limited.

The butterfly is used as a symbol by many hospice societies world-wide. The butterfly symbolizes hope, transformation, endurance and peace.

“Their brief yet significant time here on Earth represents the beauty of life and offers us a special healing experience as we remember those who have passed away,” the hospice society says on its website.

AHS has held the Memorial Butterfly Release since 2016.

The event is held not only for those who are remembering a love one, but for those who are celebrating life.

