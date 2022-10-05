The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. The organization is holding a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Oct. 20.

The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. The organization is holding a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Oct. 20.

Abbotsford Hospice offers series on wills and estate planning

Three-part seminar starts Thursday, Oct. 20 online and in person

The Abbotsford Hospice Society holds a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Thursday, Oct. 20.

The sessions continue Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 and are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The series addresses topics such as: Are your affairs in order? Is giving to charity important to you? Does your family know your wishes?

The first session is presented by lawyer Tyler Evans. Session two is led by Jared Neufeldt of CI Assante Wealth Management, and the final evening is presented by Jodi Labun, a life and legacy planner.

The seminar can be attended online or in person at Abbotsford Hospice Holmberg House, 32780 Marshall Rd. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by emailing rick@abbotsfordhospice.org or calling 604-852-2456.

Estate planning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukrainian families share stories of wartime displacement at Thanksgiving gathering in Maple Ridge
Next story
Abbotsford Children’s Theatre alumnus rewarded for time spent on the stage

Just Posted

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, standing around five feet, ten inches tall with a slender build. He’s believed to be 38 years old, has short brown hair, parted to one side, was clean shaven and wore rectangular frame glasses. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police look to identify suspect following theft, assault inside Victoria store

The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. The organization is holding a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Oct. 20.
Abbotsford Hospice offers series on wills and estate planning

A lot of effort went into capturing Dustan who was found in Greendale on Oct. 2, 2022. (Natasha MacDonald)
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Chilliwack after weeks on the run

(File Photo)
Correctional Service seizes $223,000 in contraband at Kent Institution

Pop-up banner image