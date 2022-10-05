Abbotsford Hospice offers series on wills and estate planning

The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. The organization is holding a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Oct. 20.

The Abbotsford Hospice Society holds a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Thursday, Oct. 20.

The sessions continue Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 and are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The series addresses topics such as: Are your affairs in order? Is giving to charity important to you? Does your family know your wishes?

The first session is presented by lawyer Tyler Evans. Session two is led by Jared Neufeldt of CI Assante Wealth Management, and the final evening is presented by Jodi Labun, a life and legacy planner.

The seminar can be attended online or in person at Abbotsford Hospice Holmberg House, 32780 Marshall Rd. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by emailing rick@abbotsfordhospice.org or calling 604-852-2456.

Estate planning