Abbotsford firefighters’ Harvest Fest raises $80K for Cyrus Centre

The Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association recently held its second annual Harvest Fest fundraising dinner and dance at Exhibition Park. (Photo by Mady Hart)

The Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association (AFFA) raised more than $80,000 at its recent second annual Harvest Fest.

A total of 425 people attended the event, held Sept. 23 at Exhibition Park, raising money for Cyrus Centre and the at-risk youth for whom they provide support.

Guests at the event enjoyed a harvest-themed dinner – put on by Simply Savory Catering – which included contributions from many local food growers and producers.

MC was comedian Cliff Prang.

The Harvest Fest also included axe-throwing, Oktoberfest-inspired games, and dancing to the live music of the Tanner Olsen Band.

Harvest Fest committee chair David Van der Gulik said there are three factors that contribute to the event’s success.

”The volunteers, the sponsors, and the heart of each supporter who sees what we’re doing here and says, ‘I need to be a part of that.’”

Harvest Fest was born from an objective of the AFFA to give back to their community in a meaningful and sustainable way.

They wanted to accomplish that while providing an evening that people look forward to each year.

“Our firefighters work hard each day to support our community off duty and on. We will always be here dedicating our time and energy to help make a difference and support the programs that support our community,” Van der Gulik said.

”We hope this event renews our spirits and inspires others to continue their efforts to make Abbotsford a better place for all.”

He said the AFFA designated Cyrus Centre as this year’s beneficiary because the agency is dedicated to providing a space for vulnerable youth that is free from all forms of exploitation.

Planning is already underway for the September 2023 Harvest Fest, with early-bird ticket going on sale in June.

Visit abbotsfordfirefightersassociation.com for more information.

