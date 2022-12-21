Abbotsford family raises $100K for juvenile diabetes research

Paul and Sharan Narang of Abbotsford recently held their annual event in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and raised $100,000. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford couple who own a chain of Smart Wireless/Bell Mobility locations in the Fraser Valley recently raised more than $100,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Paul and Sharan Narang have been hosting an annual fundraising event benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) for 13 years.

They have seen their event go from 20 guests to 50 to 100 and have now capped off the guest list at 300 people, all local business owners and professionals.

The total amount raised has also snowballed. It started with $500 and has steadily increased over the years.

Their 13-year fundraising total has reached more than $400,000. The Narangs are the top JDRF fundraisers across Canada this year, a standing they have maintained for several years.

“We have guests who donate anywhere from $100 to $10,000, and every penny of those contributions go directly to the JDRF,” Sharan said.

“The response from our community has been remarkable. The amount of support that pours in from family, friends, acquaintances and complete strangers is heartwarming. Every year when we’re planning this night we are on gratitude high for months. This event is truly a community effort and our community has been outstanding. We are incredibly grateful for the support.”

Dr. Sarah Linklater, JDRF Canada chief scientific officer, said the organization is “tremendously thankful” for the support.

“Volunteers and supporters like the Narangs and Smart Wireless have a significant impact on JDRF’s ability to accelerate Type 1 diabetes research and improve the lives of people living with the condition,” she said.

The Narangs have a close connection to Type 1 diabetes and, in 2008, decided to host a small pub night with about 20 friends at a local eatery.

They asked each friend to donate $10 to the JDRF and raffled off a few Starbucks cards. A total of $500 was raised, and that small circle of friends suggested that Paul and Sharan host the event again the following year.

The annual fundraiser now takes place at Elements Casino in Surrey. Planning for the 14th annual event is now underway for fall 2023.

Anyone interested in donating, supporting the raffle or providing services is asked to contact Sharan at sharan@mysmartwireless.ca.

