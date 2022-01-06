Abbotsford Facebook group collects more than $75K in donations for flood victims

An Abbotsford Facebook group is supporting farmers impacted by the recent flooding on Sumas Prairie. (Photo: Helping Sumas Prairie Farmers Facebook group)

An Abbotsford Facebook group that was started in support of Sumas Prairie farmers has so far raised more than $14,000 in gift cards, $12,000 in cash donations and an estimated $50,000 in material goods.

The group “Helping Sumas Prairie Farmers – Flood Support” was started Nov. 21 by two women – Jimi Meier and Hallie Jacobs – who live within the flood zone.

They began the group to collect gift cards that could be distributed to families affected by the flooding.

The public responded not only with gift cards, but with cash and material donations, such as gloves, boots, jackets, rain gear, blankets, socks and heaters.

“The emotions have been all over the place in Sumas Prairie. We won’t change anyone’s life with our donations, but we have brought joys and smiles, and surprises,” Meier and Jacobs stated on the Facebook page.

“That was the original goal, and for that we are forever grateful.”

Donations are continuing to be accepted, and information will soon be posted on the Facebook page about an upcoming gift card challenge.

Several businesses in town will display donation boxes where the public can drop off gift cards and cash donations.

Donations are also being accepted via e-transfer. For more information, visit the Facebook page or email fraservalleyfloodrelief@gmail.com.



