Abbotsford doctor receives Rural Long Service Award

Dr. John Pawlovich of Abbotsford is a 2022 recipient of the Rural Long Service Award from the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford doctor has been named a recipient of the 2022 Rural Long Service Award.

Dr. John Pawlovich is one of eight physicians to receive the award, presented by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada (SRPC).

The award recognizes people or organizations that have made a significant contribution to rural medicine in Canada.

Pawlovich received his award at the 29th annual Rural and Remote Medicine Course. SRPC past president Dr. Gabe Woollam and chair of the nominations and award committee, Dr. Margaret Tromp, presented awards April 22 in Ottawa at a gala that was part of the national event.

The Rural Long Service Award was first presented in 2012 to recognize physicians living and working in rural Canada.

Recipients must have previously received the Rural Service Award (RSA) and served rural communities for 20-plus years. They must also be members of the SRPC for the last five consecutive years.

Pawlovich has been a member of the SRPC since 2005, and is the past recipient of the RSA (2012) and the Fellowship of Rural and Remote Medicine of the SRPC in 2018.

He is a family doctor who has dedicated his career to improving the health of rural, remote and Indigenous communities. In June 2021, he was named the new rural doctors’ chair at the University of B.C.

Pawlovich is also a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family practice and is the medical director for Carrier Sekani Family Services. As such, he provides medical care to a number of Indigenous communities, including Takla Landing, located approximately 400 kilometres north of Prince George.

Pawlovich also teachers and mentors medical students, residents and physicians in rural practice through his role as co-director of the Joint Standing Committee on Rural Issues’ rural education action plan.

