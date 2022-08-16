Abbotsford cyclist to pedal in support of African grandmothers

Jean Douglas-Webb of Abbotsford is participating in the Solidarity Cycle for the fifth time on Sept. 11. The event raises money for African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford woman is participating for the fifth time in a bike ride in support of African women who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by the AIDS crisis.

Jean Douglas-Webb has participated the previous four years as part of a team of Lower Mainland cyclists in the Solidarity Cycle.

But this year she is doing the route alone on Sept. 11, starting in Hope and then travelling through Agassiz, Rosedale and Chilliwack and ending at her home in west Abbotsford – a total of just over 100 kilometres.

Her goal is to raise $5,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

“Amid the many crises in the world today – climate catastrophes, wars, drought, poverty, ongoing pandemics – hope is hard to find, so I will begin my ride with Hope, in Hope and find my way home,” she says.

Douglas-Webb is a member of the Abbotsford Gogos (which is the Zulu word for “grandmother”).

It is estimated that African grandmothers are caring for more than 14 million children orphaned by AIDS. Money raised from the Solidarity Cycle goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports community-based organizations that are working to turn the tide of AIDS.

Visit slf.akaraisin.com/grandmotherscampaign2022/jean to donate to Douglas-Webb’s campaign.

