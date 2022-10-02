The Abbotsford Community Foundation held the seventh annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic on Sept. 15 at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Community Foundation’s golf tournament raises $120K

Money goes toward Smart and Caring Community Fund

Abbotsford Community Foundation’s (ACF) recent seventh annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic raised $120,000 for local charities and the ACF Smart and Caring Community Fund.

The event was held Sept. 15 at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford.

Investment income from the Smart and Caring Community Fund provides grants annually to a broad spectrum of local charities that support children and families at risk in the community.

ACF board chair Marcus Janzen said the golf tournament has raised more than $500,000 since its inception.

“This year we were able to bring the event back to Ledgeview Golf Club, where a sold-out group of golfers enjoyed a warm and sunny day to help raise money for the kids,” he said.

“The tremendous success of this year’s event highlights the generosity and kindness of our community.”

The tournament was organized by the golf planning committee, led by chair Bryan Born, and ACF staff.

ACF executive director Wendy Neufeld said the 2022 golf classic is “an excellent representation of what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal.”

“Our donors, sponsors and participants rose to the occasion and together we raised $120,000, which will benefit local charities. We truly give where we live,” she said.

The Smart and Caring Golf Classic is held each year in September, raising funds that are permanently added to the capital of the Smart and Caring Community Fund.

Since inception, the ACF has have invested more than $14 million into the community through grants and scholarships.

Visit abbotsfordcf.org or call 604-850-3755 for more information.

