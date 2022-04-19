Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast honours first responders and others

Event held April 13 for first time in two years, with more than 250 guests

Mayor Henry Braun (centre) was among the guests at the Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast held last Wednesday (April 13) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Submitted photo)

The 31st annual Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast was held last Wednesday (April 13) to honour first responders, Mayor Henry Braun and others.

The event was held at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre and welcomed representatives from the Abbotsford Police Department, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS), BC Ambulance, the Abbotsford board of education and city council.

Almost 250 guests attended in person after a two-year break from the event.

Presented by MEI Schools, the event highlighted four prayers for community leaders. Guests prayed for the mayor and council, first responders, school trustees and independent schools.

This year a new prayer was added for community partners and agencies looking after the most vulnerable groups in the city, including the homeless.

RELATED: Christian Leaders Network hosts 2022 Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast

“The energy in the room was great and you could tell people were so excited to see each other again, especially after the year we’ve had,” said Andy Kwak, event chair and AFRS chaplain.

“Our goal was to inspire and uplift our community leaders, and we believe we accomplished that.”

Attendees enjoyed a plated breakfast and a musical performance from Juno Award winner Brian Doerksen and his father Harry Doerksen. Keynote speaker Andy Steiger spoke about humanity and how to consider community.

Braun was acknowledged and commended by MC Ezra Okoti from Northview Community Church as well as other speakers throughout the morning.

In his closing remarks, Braun thanked and encouraged the community and organizations represented in the ballroom.

“We are all created on purpose and for a purpose,” he said.

Photos from the event can be found on the Abbotsford Christian Leaders Network (ACLN) Facebook page.

ACLN is an affiliation of Christian leaders representing a broad range of churches, non-profit organizations, educational and government institutions, and businesses. Its aim is to encourage the organizations to work together and to support community needs.