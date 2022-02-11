Abbotsford charity’s online platform raises $600K for flood recovery

Funds being disbursed Feb. 14 by GiveClear Foundation to recipients at Arnold Church

Samaritan’s Purse, which sent its disaster relief unit to Abbotsford to help in flood-recovery efforts in November, is among five organizations receiving a total of almost $600,000 on Monday, Feb. 14. (Photo: Samaritan’s Purse)

An Abbotsford charity has so far raised more than $600,000 for flood recovery, which will be distributed on Monday (Feb. 14) at Arnold Community Church.

The total was raised through various campaigns facilitated by GiveClear Foundation Canada on its online platform.

Donors and recipients are gathering at 10 a.m. at the church, where the funds will be distributed to:

• Arnold Community Church’s Community Rebuild Fund, helping flood-impacted families to purchase replacement appliances, furnaces, and hot water tanks – $245,000 to 58 household recipients

• Abbotsford Community Foundation to help flood-impacted businesses, including farmers, with their recovery, vetted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce – $130,000 to 26 recipients

• Samaritan’s Purse, which provided its Disaster Relief Unit, set up and operated a 200-bed evacuation shelter, and recruited local volunteers, training and equipping them with specialized flood recovery vehicles and equipment to clean damaged homes; will also assist communities with recovery management – $150,000 divided equally to Abbotsford, Merritt, and Princeton

• Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue to support emergency capital equipment projects for volunteers who were vital in the evacuation of people stranded by flood waters – $60,000

• Western Agriculture Labour Initiative to fund the immediate needs of migrant workers for the loss of personal belongings – $12,000 for 24 workers

Donors include the Giustra Foundation, the Jim Pattison Group, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service, Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, and Young Presidents Organization (British Columbia chapter).

Tammy Kyte, executive director of GiveClear Foundation Canada, said the organization’s online giving platform was created to get funds to charities and community projects in a “simple, fast and efficient manner.”

“Our hearts were heavy as we watched firsthand the local devastation of the B.C. floods, and it’s important to us that we do whatever we can to provide immediate and ongoing support as recovery continues.”

One-hundred per cent of the donations to the Fraser Valley Flood Support Fund go straight to relief efforts. Donations can still be made at giveclear.ca.

GiveClear Canada is a donor advised fund (or DAF) – created to multiply investment that supports local and global charities.

A DAF works as a “bank account” for giving – allowing donors to receive a tax receipt immediately, but the funds can then be held until a charity is decided upon, or the funds can be invested and can grow for future giving, without incurring tax on gains.

