Canada Day festivities in Abbotsford include the annual parade, which starts at 11 a.m. and runs along South Fraser Way from Bourquin Crescent to Trethewey Street. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford celebrates Canada Day with full schedule of activities

Marketplace, parade, family festival and laser light show among the highlights

Abbotsford has a full day of activities planned for Canada Day.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the Ag-Rec Building in Exhibition Park, which includes a marketplace with local artisans, non-profit organizations and local businesses.

There will also be a community stage, food trucks and a new sensory-friendly zone, provided by trained city staff and the Canucks Autism Network.

At 11 a.m., the city’s newly upgraded float, driven by Mayor Ross Siemens, makes its debut in the parade, which travels along South Fraser Way from Bourquin Crescent to Trethewey Street.

The free festivities continue at 1 p.m. at Rotary Stadium, where there will be a second sensory-friendly zone.

The site will include several festival zones, such as the Abbotsford Canucks, Abbotsford Libraries, the Blackwood Sand Zone, Go Play Outside, a misting tent, the Recycle Zone and more.

Several food trucks will also be on hand.

Main-stage entertainment runs throughout the day and includes performances by Thomas McNulty, Black Eyed Susan, Out of Many, the Learning Stars Academy, Jimi, Richard Tichelman and Becca Hess.

The fun concludes with a laser light show at 10 p.m. that features live performances and video.

Shuttles run from noon to 4 p.m. between the Rotary Stadium main parking lot and the upper parking lot.

A complete schedule of the day’s events, an activities map, an entertainment schedule and more information are available at abbotsford.ca/canadaday.

