Abbotsford Berry Fest returns with tribute bands, food trucks and more

The 39th annual Berry Fest takes place in historic downtown Abbotsford on Saturday, July 16 from noon to 8 p.m. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The annual Berry Fest is back in downtown Abbotsford this Saturday (July 16) from noon to 8 p.m.

The 39th annual event – held along Essendene and Montrose avenues – kicks off at noon with a welcome address by Mayor Henry Braun, Abbotsford Downtown Business Association president Gerry Palmer, MP Ed Fast, and MLA Bruce Banman.

They will be followed by a performance from the Colleen and Gordie Howe dhol drummers.

Other highlights include The Great Berry Fest Bake Off at 1 p.m., the pie-eating contest at 2:45 p.m. and several tribute artists through the evening.

New this year will be a car show-and-shine and carnival games.

This year’s festival will also feature food trucks, a full-site licence to enjoy local craft beer, a vendor market, berry sales from Neufeld Farms, street entertainment, balloon twisting, face painting, main stage entertainment, and several rides, including a zipline above Montrose Avenue and a swing ride in the centre of the event.

Entertainers include the JAM Dance Group (12:30 p.m.), Ben Cottrill (1:30 p.m.), Rossi on the Steel Drum (2:10 p.m.), The Realm (3:15 p.m.), Joy Chapman (3:45 p.m.), Feelin’ Alright, a Joe Cocker Tribute (4:15 p.m.), Fab Forever Beatles Tribute (6:15 p.m.) and Roadside Attraction, a Tragically Hip Tribute (7:15 p.m.)

This is the first Berry Fest following a two-year break due to the pandemic. The event is expected to attract more than 12,000 attendees for a fun-filled day of family-friendly festivities created to celebrate Abbotsford’s long-time distinction as the Raspberry Capital of Canada.

Admission is free. Visit downtownabbotsford.ca for more information.

READ MORE: Berry Festival returns to downtown Abbotsford this year, needs support

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CommunityEvents