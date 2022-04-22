Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.

Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.

Abbotsford-based Food for the Hungry holds virtual conference on poverty

Flourishing: Overseas and Over Your Fence takes place April 29 and 30

Food for the Hungry (FH) Canada, based in Abbotsford, hosts its annual virtual conference on April 29 and 30.

Flourishing: Overseas and Over Your Fence is designed to equip Canadians to make a practical difference on issues of poverty at home and around the world.

A dozen different speakers will speak about the root causes of poverty and developing healthy solutions.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Brian Fikkert, world-renowned speaker, co-author of Helping Without Hurting and Becoming Whole, and co-founder of The Chalmers Center.

Fikkert’s two-part keynote address will focus on healthy helping and pursuing wholeness.

Rudo Kayombo, international expert and COO of Food for the Hungry International, will share a keynote that dives into how to reframe poverty and how reconciling broken relationships is at the core of lasting solutions.

ALSO SEE: B.C. family in Ukraine helping thousands of refugees with food, shelter

Additional speakers actively engaged in ending poverty across Canada and the globe will challenge the common narrative that poverty is about a lack of material goods.

Experts who will tackle the spiritual, social, personal, and environmental nature of poverty include erry LeBlanc of NAIITS, Cherie White of Steadfast Developments, and Jennifer Lau of CBM.

“By joining with some of the keenest minds working with poverty here at home and abroad, you will be refreshed and encouraged in your own fight to help end all forms of poverty,” said Shawn Plummer, president and CEO of FH Canada.

Over the course of two mornings, participants may choose from multiple guided workshops where they can ask tough questions and interact with peers and experts wrestling through similar quandaries.

They’ll deep dive into issues such as lessons learned in international development, moving past the hum-drum of pursuing a profit line, the pursuit of personal wellness, how to stop poverty before it starts, and more.

Tickets are $40. Visit fhcanada.org/flourishing to register. Registration also includes access to all recorded keynote addresses and workshops for one month after the event.

Poverty

Previous story
City of Abbotsford salutes volunteers during national week
Next story
Good Samaritan helps family of ducks cross B.C. highway

Just Posted

The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Reptiles galore at club’s annual spring show in Abbotsford

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)
Creative and Performing Arts Festival coming to UFV in Abbotsford

Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.
Abbotsford-based Food for the Hungry holds virtual conference on poverty

Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)
Names being sought for two sports fields at Abbotsford schools