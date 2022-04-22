Abbotsford-based Food for the Hungry holds virtual conference on poverty

Flourishing: Overseas and Over Your Fence takes place April 29 and 30

Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.

Food for the Hungry (FH) Canada, based in Abbotsford, hosts its annual virtual conference on April 29 and 30.

Flourishing: Overseas and Over Your Fence is designed to equip Canadians to make a practical difference on issues of poverty at home and around the world.

A dozen different speakers will speak about the root causes of poverty and developing healthy solutions.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Brian Fikkert, world-renowned speaker, co-author of Helping Without Hurting and Becoming Whole, and co-founder of The Chalmers Center.

Fikkert’s two-part keynote address will focus on healthy helping and pursuing wholeness.

Rudo Kayombo, international expert and COO of Food for the Hungry International, will share a keynote that dives into how to reframe poverty and how reconciling broken relationships is at the core of lasting solutions.

Additional speakers actively engaged in ending poverty across Canada and the globe will challenge the common narrative that poverty is about a lack of material goods.

Experts who will tackle the spiritual, social, personal, and environmental nature of poverty include erry LeBlanc of NAIITS, Cherie White of Steadfast Developments, and Jennifer Lau of CBM.

“By joining with some of the keenest minds working with poverty here at home and abroad, you will be refreshed and encouraged in your own fight to help end all forms of poverty,” said Shawn Plummer, president and CEO of FH Canada.

Over the course of two mornings, participants may choose from multiple guided workshops where they can ask tough questions and interact with peers and experts wrestling through similar quandaries.

They’ll deep dive into issues such as lessons learned in international development, moving past the hum-drum of pursuing a profit line, the pursuit of personal wellness, how to stop poverty before it starts, and more.

Tickets are $40. Visit fhcanada.org/flourishing to register. Registration also includes access to all recorded keynote addresses and workshops for one month after the event.

