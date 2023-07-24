The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is holding a raffle with a top prize of a $5,000 WestJet travel voucher. (Black Press Media file photo)

$5,000 travel voucher top prize in Fraser Valley Health Care raffle

Funds raised support programs and service in six communities

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) has launched a raffle with a top prize of a $5,000 WestJet travel voucher.

The prize is being billed as “the ultimate travel experience,” allowing the winner “to explore any destination their heart desires.”

The second and third prizes are $750 and $500 cash.

Tickets for the Golfing Fore Your Hospitals Raffle are $20 each or $50 for three. They are available until Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at fvhcf.rafflenexus.com.

A total of 3,250 tickets are available.

The raffle supports the work of the FVHCF, which raises funds for equipment and programs endorsed by Fraser Health in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

RELATED: Donation for Abbotsford ICU equals more than $3M in annual savings

