$250K grant awarded for renovation of Abbotsford’s oldest house

145-year-old Turner House was moved from Matsqui Prairie to Clayburn Park in 2018

Turner House is shown here in 2017 before its move from Matsqui Prairie to Clayburn Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Heritage Abbotsford Society (HAS) has received a $250,000 grant for the restoration of the city’s oldest house.

The grant has been awarded by the BC Arts Council for Turner House, which was donated to the City of Abbotsford in 2013.

The 145-year-old building was moved to Clayburn Park from its original location on Matsqui Prairie in 2018, and the city entered into a lease agreement with AHS in 2022. The society plans to run skills transmission workshops and applied heritage preservation classes in the home.

The grant will go toward costs related to the development of the program space.

“We are thrilled to bits to receive this funding,” said Christina Reid, HAS executive director.

“Our community partners and members of the public have been amazingly generous with their skills, knowledge and equipment for the restoration portion of the work.”

Earlier this year, the project to restore Turner House earned a nod from National Trust for Canada, when it was selected as one of only 10 contestants across Canada to compete in The Next Great Save.

“To date, much of the hype has been about built heritage as climate action, and about saving Abbotsford’s oldest settler home,” Reid said.

“Of equal importance, though, is that through the restoration, the citizens of Abbotsford will gain programming space to teach and learn endangered skills. Found spaces for cultural programming was a need identified in the city’s latest Culture Strategy, and something we very much want to assist the city with.”

Turner House is the only surviving house from the first phase of European settlement on Matsqui Prairie.

Reid said the house is esthetically significant in its own right owing to its Arts and Crafts design, with only a handful of other examples remaining from such an early era of B.C.’s history.

She said its association with George Turner is important, not only because he was a surveyor with the Columbia attachment of the Royal Engineers, but was an important early surveyor in his own right.

When the Turners arrived in Matsqui, they hired a fellow Royal Engineer, Alben Hawkins, to build their unassuming home with the help of Indigenous individuals.

“Hawkins names these men and women in his diaries, which makes it one of the few places where Indigenous individuals are mentioned away from petitions by Chiefs, legal documents, and so on,” Reid said.

“These folks are your average person, and so this small house has significance not just in terms of white settler history, but in terms of the 10,000 years before these first settlers arrived in Stó:lō Téméxw.”

After the Turners moved out, their home became Matsqui’s first cooperative farm, and was later occupied by the Cruikshank family.

Alexander Cruikshank was the head of the Matsqui Lands Company and was personally responsible for selecting the Scandinavian families who diked the prairie and founded Matsqui Village.

His son, George, served as a reeve of Matsqui and was elected to Parliament in 1940.

Renovations at the site begain in fall 2022 and are expected to take several years.

”This space truly belongs to all of us. Once the place has been restored, we can all feel proud of it, and making it programming space for everyone in the community to enjoy is such an easy fit,” Reid said.

