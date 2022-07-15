23 Abbotsford groups receive $1.5M in community gaming grants

Funds distributed to agencies working in human and social-services sector

Archway Community Services in Abbotsford is among 23 groups receiving funding from the community gaming grants program. (Photo courtesy of Archway)

A total of 23 organizations in Abbotsford are receiving $1.5 million in funding through the human and social services stream of the community gaming grants program.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis (NDP) says people who receive services from local non-profits will benefit from funding to improve community health, accessibility and well-being.

“Investing in community services like Archway Community Services in Abbotsford is incredibly important. I’m so grateful to everyone who works and volunteers to provide these services to British Columbians,” she said.

More than $61 million in the grants are being distributed across B.C. this year for services such as food banks, children and youth programs and mental-health supports.

The Abbotsford organizations that are receiving the grants are:

• Abbotsford Youth Commission – $100,000

• Archway Community Services – $178,500

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley – $225,000

• Fraser Valley Community Charitable Gaming Association – $15,000

• Kiwanis Club of Abbotsford– $8,000

• Kiwanis Club of Clearbrook – $28,250

• MSA Society for Community Living – $45,000

• Rotary Club of Abbotsford – $20,000

• Rotary Club of Abbotsford-Sumas – $15,000

• Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging – $32,500

• Abbotsford District 4-H Council – $1,900

• Creative Centre Society for Mental Wellness – $15,000

• Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association – $60,000

• Fraser Valley Child Development (1982) Society – $160,000

• Hand In Hand Child Care Society – $85,000

• Kinsmen Club of Abbotsford – $8,500

• LIFE Recovery Association – $92,000

• The Center for Epilepsy and Seizure Education British Columbia – $141,500

• Abbotsford Peer Support for Seniors – $35,000

• Lions Club of Abbotsford – $20,000

• Shrine Club – $22,000

