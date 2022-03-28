$215,000 in funding available for innovative agricultural Abbotsford projects

The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) will start accepting applications for the 2022 Agricultural Enhancement Grants Program on April 4.

“Individual grants are available for up to $50,000 with a total of $215,000 available for granting this year,” said Marcus Janzen, Chair of the ACF Agricultural Enhancement Grants Committee. “We’re looking for projects that will have positive economic, social and/or environmental outcomes as a direct result of receiving this funding. With the local catastrophic climate events of 2021, projects that factor in climate adaptation or mitigation are of particular interest.”

In 2022, the granting criteria will focus on projects that support agricultural innovation, specifically as it relates to product development, value added agriculture innovations, solutions for product-to-market supply chains, entrepreneurial farm practices to enhance market growth, diversification of farming operations and/or regulatory compliances, Agri Tourism education/farm to table initiatives, and climate change adaptation or mitigation.

“We are pleased to have distributed almost $1,000,000 in grants to benefit agriculture in Abbotsford since 2013,” said Andrea Senft, ACF Board Chair. “The ACF is proud to support this valuable economic sector of Abbotsford and these grants demonstrate ACF’s ongoing commitment to inspiring, impacting and investing in our community.”

Applicants should visit the grants section of the Abbotsford Community Foundation website at www.abbotsfordcf.org to review the program guidelines, which first involve the submission of a Letter of Intent (LOI). Each LOI will be reviewed and those which meet the granting criteria will be invited to submit a full application.

Letters of Intent are required to be submitted by April 29. Full applications must be received by May 16.

Abbotsford Community Foundation is one of 191 community foundations across Canada. For more information about Community Foundations of Canada visit www.communityfoundations.ca.

