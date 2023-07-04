The Walk for Alzheimer’s was held May 28 at Gardner Park in Abbotsford, raising more than $8,000. Online donations are being accepted until July 15. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

2023 Walk for Alzheimer’s in Abbotsford raises more than $8,000

Online donations remain open until July 1; volunteers sought for 2024

The recent IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Abbotsford raised more than $8,000, and online donations are being accepted until July 15.

The event was held May 28 at Gardner Park in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for programs and services, including the First Link Dementia Helpline. Funds also go towards research into the causes and cures for dementia for the more than 85,000 people living with dementia in the province.

More than 4,500 people live with dementia in the east Fraser region, which includes Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford honourees, Alicia Friesen and her mother Olga, shared their story to help reduce the stigma associated with the disease and let others on the dementia journey know they are not alone.

The event was planned, organized and executed by a dedicated volunteer committee made up of Abbotsford residents, led by Andrew Girgis, Mitchell Wiens and Reece Doppenberg.

Sponsors and donors who supported the event included the local offices and staff of national title sponsor IG Wealth Management. The provincial Walk patrons – the Cowell Foundation, Lecky Foundation and Aune Foundation – matched donations.

Visit alzbc.org/walk to support the walk until July 15 or contact 1-604-681-6530.

Volunteers are now being sought to organize and implement the 2024 event. Those interested can visit alzbc.org/JoinOurVolunteerTeam or contact Matt Brooks at mbrooks@alzheimerbc.org or 1-604-681-6530.

