2022 Make a Difference Sale in Abbotsford raises $315K for world hunger

Winning bidders in the virtual Make a Difference Sale picked up their items on March 11 at a farm on South Parallel Road. The annual event is held in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The recent virtual Make a Difference Sale in Abbotsford raised more than $315,000 for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

The event, normally held at Abby Stockyard on McClary Avenue, was held online for the second year in a row from March 7 to 10.

The winning bidders then picked up their items on March 11.

Money raised at the auction is typically matched by the federal government, and this year’s funds are going to help the people of Northern Ethiopia, who have been hit hard by drought and civil conflict that has led to a difficult growing season.

Rob Brandsma said he and the other auction organizers are impressed with the generosity of those who donated items and those who bid on them.

He thanked all the volunteers and others who helped make the event a success.

“Even through all the ups and downs of this year between fires, floods and COVID restrictions, it sure is encouraging to see so many B.C. communities come together to support those less fortunate across the globe,” he said.

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church-based agencies working together to end global hunger. Visit foodgrainsbank.ca for more information.

RELATED: Make a Difference Sale in Abbotsford raises highest total ever

Charity and Donationsfundraising