Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr with Sandy Blue, vice-president of the Abbotsford Police Foundation, at the annual Crime is Toast event on Oct. 5 at Tradex.

2022 Crime is Toast breakfast raises $40K for Abbotsford Police initiatives

Event hosted each year by the Abbotsford Police Foundation

The Abbotsford Police Foundation (APF) has announced that $40,000 was rasised at the recent eighth annual Crime is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief.

The event took place Oct. 5 at Tradex and was held in support of initiatives not covered by the operating budget of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

APF president Kevin Boonstra thanked the community for its continuing support.

Police Chief Mike Serr said Crime is Toast is a “special event” for him and the APD each year.

“It’s a unique opportunity for our members to meet community and business leaders and for the community to spend time with our AbbyPD team one on one,” he said.

“While it is impossible to put a value on the importance of this support, we know that by coming together in this way we help build a stronger, more positive relationship with our community while demonstrating our motto ‘Strength in Community.’ “

Serr thanked the APF for hosting the event once again and the community for it ongoing support.

Each year, the APF receives grant applications from police members for a range of initiatives. Applications approved by Serr are forwarded to the APF for consideration.

Specialized equipment funded in recent years includes a training simulator, a drone, armoured vests for police dogs, and a John Deer “Gator” ATV.

Visit abbypf.ca for more information or to make a donation.

