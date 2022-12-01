2022 Christmas light displays in Abbotsford and Mission

Local homes in both communities are all lit up for the holidays

Here is a list of some of the Christmas light displays that can be viewed in Abbotsford and Mission, as supplied by homeowners.

To add your display to the list, send an email to newsroom@abbynews.com with the name of the family or individuals hosting the display, the address, a description of the display, hours/dates of operation and whether donations are being accepted.

Please include a high-resolution horizontal photo.

ABBOTSFORD

33687 Marshall Road

The display by the Van Ek Family has lots of lights, an eight-foot blowup snowman, a small blowup Santa with a Ho! Ho! Ho! sign, and candy canes along the driveway. The lights are on from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily and, closer to Christmas, will likely be on all night.

32752 Boult Avenue

The Drake family runs their display of inflatables, projections, lights and music-coordinated light shows daily from 5 to 9 p.m. until Jan. 1.

1405 Kaslo Court

The Bench family’s display features blowups and thousands of flashing lights. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. See @benchchristmaslights on Instagram, and tune your radio to 107.9 to hear the light show.

3791 Balsam Crescent

The Johnson family is showcasing thousands of lights, including Santa’s sleigh and a herd of reindeer, Frosty, penguins sliding down a vintage Noel sign, and lots more. The display is bigger and brighter than ever!

34964 Orchard Drive

Leya, Livia and Daniel’s festive North Pole is filled with lots of lights, a giant star, a 20-foot Christmas tree, reindeer with Santa’s sleigh and more. The lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly starting Dec. 3.

3084 McMillan Road

This display features a mix of inflatables, mesh pop-ups, oversized ornaments, and many colourful lights. The display turns on at dusk and runs until at least midnight until mid-January. The family is not collecting funds on site, but recommend donations be to Central Valley Search and Rescue.

MISSION

33316 Horne Street

This display features thousands of lights with inflatables. Tune your car radio to 105.9 to listen to the display.

35650 Moore Avenue

The Seifried-Lee residence is decorated in more than 1,000 lights at the corner of Moore and Shook.

33232 Myrtle Avenue

This display, and others along the street, features thousands of lights and figures, generally from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly.

32228 Buffalo Drive

The Vendrasco family features a display of more then 30,000 lights, as well as a nativity scene, flying reindeer, a penguin scene and much more. Lights will be on from 5 to 10:30 nightly until Dec. 30. The family will collect cash and non-perishable food donations for the local Christmas Bureau.

