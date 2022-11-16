11 Abbotsford Police officers honoured for impaired-driving investigations

Officers named to Alexa’s Team for completing at least 12 investigations in 2021

Eleven Abbotsford Police officers have been named to Alexa’s Team for the number of impaired-driving investigations they completed in 2021. Missing from the photos is Const. Jenni Richter.

Eleven Abbotsford Police officers have been recognized for their work in reducing the number of impaired drivers on the road in 2021.

The officers have been named as members of Alexa’s Team, named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2008 when she was four years old.

The team consists of RCMP and municipal officers committed to reducing the number of impaired-driving deaths in B.C.

Officers must complete a minimum of 12 impaired-driving investigations in a year in order to qualify for the team.

“All-Star” status is achieved with a minimum of 25 impaired investigations.

Investigations must result in criminal charges and/or a 90-day driving prohibition.

In addition to these qualifying impaired investigations, team members also issue many 24-hour, three-day and seven-day driving prohibitions.

The Abbotsford officers named to the team are: Cpl. Phil Sawatsky and constables Kim Jones, Pete Quaglia, Jenni Ritcher, Rob Dyck, Christina Chellew, Eric Olson, Ryan Clary, Eliot Westergaard, Michah Jansen VanDoom and Scott McClure.

Deputy Chief Const. Bretty Crosby-Jones said he is “very proud” of the 11 officers.

“Improving road safety continues to be a priority of the Abbotsford Police Department. Unfortunately, impaired driving can have fatal and life-changing consequences,” he said.

