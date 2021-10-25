Dawn Tam, RBC’s Regional Financial Planning Consultant for B.C., says that couples have two main stressors as they start planning their life together: planning weddings and managing finances together. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Dawn Tam, RBC’s Regional Financial Planning Consultant for B.C., says that couples have two main stressors as they start planning their life together: planning weddings and managing finances together. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Money stress heightened for 68% of Canadian couples during the pandemic

RBC poll finds weddings, money management top stressors

By Breanna Himmelright

Amid pandemic uncertainty it’s no surprise British Columbians were stressed about finances the last 20 months – and a new poll suggests that’s translated to more couples talking dollars and cents than before.

According to a poll by banking institution RBC and released Oct. 15, 68 per cent of Canadian couples admitted to talking more about finances since the start of the pandemic, with 47 per cent saying finances were one of the biggest stressors in their relationship.

Dawn Tam, RBC’s Regional Financial Planning Consultant for B.C., says that couples have two main stressors as they start planning their life together: planning weddings and managing finances together.

“…Without having regular conversations about budgets and goals and what they would like to achieve, what we’re finding is that couples aren’t on the same page.”

In B.C., 52 per cent of those surveyed admitted to being stressed about finances. Of those, 33 per cent described the financial aspect of wedding planning to be stressful.

Thirty per cent said that conflicts arose from their partner having significantly higher wedding expenses in mind. Thirty per cent of men said their dream wedding was important regardless of the cost compared to 16 per cent of women.

Tam said that she recommended couples starting out on their journey together make a point of discussing their financial goals regularly.

“In B.C. we found that over one-third of couples found it hard to talk about finances with their partner,” Tam said, suggesting “money dates” once or twice a month to discuss financial goals.

“Then, if you’re still having trouble having that conversation with your spouse or to-be spouse, you can call on an expert.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fintechs looking to break into credit card market dominated by big banks
Next story
B.C. emissions, carbon tax keep rising as Ottawa rules catch up

Just Posted

The ambulance entrance at Chilliwack General Hospital on March 23, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and two Fraser Valley care homes

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope has been closed since Oct. 20. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)
GoFundMe created to cover fines for Hope restaurant closed by authorities

Reflective “feathers” are being distributed in Abbotsford by the police department, ICBC and local schools to help keep pedestrians safe. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Reflective ‘feathers’ distributed in Abbotsford for pedestrian-safety campaign

On the one-year anniversary of the 2020 provincial election, former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has asked the B.C. Liberals to cancel his membership. Throness was ousted from the party ahead of election day 2020 due to controversial remarks. (File Photo)
Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA cancels BC Liberal Party membership one year after party ousted him