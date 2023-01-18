A Zellers pop-up store inside the Hudson’s Bay store at the Burlington Centre in Burlington,Ont. is shown in a July, 2021 handout photo. Hudson’s Bay Company unveiled Wednesday a list of the first 25 Zellers locations to be opened inside select Hudson’s Bay department stores across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hudson’s Bay Co.

A Zellers pop-up store inside the Hudson’s Bay store at the Burlington Centre in Burlington,Ont. is shown in a July, 2021 handout photo. Hudson’s Bay Company unveiled Wednesday a list of the first 25 Zellers locations to be opened inside select Hudson’s Bay department stores across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hudson’s Bay Co.

Hudson’s Bay Company unveils 25 Zellers locations to open inside select stores

B.C. to get 4, a decade after the discount chain closed most of its stores in Canada

Hudson’s Bay Company has unveiled a list of the first 25 Zellers locations to open inside select Hudson’s Bay department stores across Canada.

This past August, HBC announced that it was reviving the Zellers banner, a decade after the discount chain closed most of its stores in Canada. The company said these new Zellers locations will offer home decor items, toys, baby gear, clothes and pet accessories.

Five of the locations will be in Quebec: at Galeries d’Anjou, in east Montreal; Place Rosemère, on the north shore of Montreal; Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City; Promenades Gatineau in the Outaouais region; and Carrefour de l’Estrie in Sherbrooke.

Among the nine sites allotted to Ontario, two will be in Ottawa: at the Rideau Centre downtown, and at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre. Other Ontario locations include Erin Mills in Mississauga, Scarborough Town Centre, and Burlington Mall. British Columbia gets four including one in downtown Vancouver and there will be five locations in the Prairies.

In the four Atlantic provinces, only two Nova Scotia locations have been announced, in Halifax and Sydney.

As well as opening in-person locations, Zellers is launching a new e-commerce website.

Zellers was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978. The banner reached its height at the end of the 1990s, with around 350 locations, before losing ground to big-box competitors like Walmart.

In 2011, HBC announced it intended to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to American company Target, closing most of the locations by 2013, though Target’s subsequent venture in Canada was a fiasco.

Retail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Despite inflation slowing in December, Bank of Canada still expected to hike rates
Next story
How to avoid scammers from selling your home from underneath you

Just Posted

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been sentenced in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman sentenced for 197 km/h impaired-driving crash in Abbotsford

The Pacific International Judo Tournament debuts in Abbotsford later this month.
Pacific International Judo Tournament debuting in Abbotsford

A Chilliwack man has received an 18-month conditional sentence order for his role in a dial-a-dope operation. (Black Press file)
Chilliwack man gets 18 month sentence for role in dial-a-dope operation

Abbotsford’s Maan and Jyoth Sidhu have launched a GoFundMe to fund a trip to the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships in Barbados. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Sidhu twins launch fundraiser for trip to Junior Pan Am Championships