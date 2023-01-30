BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand

BLK MKT won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year by ADCANN

A Kelowna cannabis company has won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year for Canada.

BLK MKT by Avant took the top spot in the ADCANN Awards.

“When we started the company back in 2017, we had a mission to build Canada’s most iconic cannabis brand, that would also be supported with consistent and quality products,” said Norton Singhavon, CEO, Avant Brands. “BLK MKT winning the ADCANN 2022 Cannabis Brand of The Year award has been a result of our relentless efforts to achieve our mission. We are deeply humbled by this accomplishment and would like to thank all our consumers, budtenders, retail accounts and provincial buyers for your continued support in the brand and vision.”

BLK MKT also won Best Rosin of 2022 at the KIND Awards which is voted on by registered Canadian budtenders.

READ MORE: Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardscannabisKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses
Next story
Canadian economy grew slightly in November, expected to slow further

Just Posted

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Abbotsford gas station

Cascade Skyline Gondola Project reps hope to have tenure approval in the first half of 2023. (Cascade Skyline Gondola Project)
B.C.’s motorized off-road groups pledge to resolve concerns, misconceptions about gondola proposal

People marched from Jubilee Park through downtown Abbotsford on Aug. 31, 2021, to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. At right is Drug War Survivor program coordinator Brittany Maple. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News file)
Abbotsford’s rate of opioid deaths stayed steady in 2022 as calls continued to rise

The Abbotsford International Airport saw a passenger volume of 992,712 for 2022. (File photo)
Abbotsford International Airport nearly cracks 1-million passenger mark for 2022