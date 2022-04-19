Vegetable greenhouse in South Surrey: . (File photo)

Vegetable greenhouse in South Surrey: . (File photo)

Greenhouse gas emissions exempted, for big B.C. greenhouses

Carbon tax rebate program opens for heating, CO2 fertilizer

Burning natural gas or propane to heat greenhouses growing vegetables, tree seedlings or flowers is up to 80 per cent exempt from B.C.’s carbon tax, but cannabis growers need not apply.

The B.C. agriculture ministry opened applications Tuesday for its greenhouse carbon tax relief program, which reimburses eligible growers for their 2021 fuel consumption. Operators have until May 31 to apply for the grants, and must have generated $20,000 or more in crop sales last year from a greenhouse area more than 455 square metres to be eligible.

The program is available to producers of ornamental flowers and plants, nursery plants, vegetables or forest seedlings, but not for offices, packing, processing, forklifts or other vehicles. “Cannabis is not an eligible crop at any phase of production,” the ministry said in a statement April 19.

The grant covers up to 80 per cent of bills for carbon tax paid on natural gas or propane used for greenhouse heating or carbon dioxide production for fertilizer in 2021. B.C.’s main greenhouse crops are tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, with CO2 added to the enclosures to increase the growth rate.

Operators are required to provide an annual fuel usage summary from FortisBC or other supplier.

RELATED: Greenhouse operators protest health care payroll tax

RELATED: B.C. carbon tax goes up April 1, adding to gasoline cost

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureGreenhouse Gas Emissions

Previous story
Woodfibre LNG moves ahead with Squamish B.C. natural gas terminal
Next story
Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police Department released this list of dangerous apps for kids in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Abbotsford Police Department.)
Mission RCMP warn parents of anonymous Snapchat accounts pressuring teens for nude photos

Thomas Dawson Peacock
Surrey man sentenced to 9 months for sexual interference in Abbotsford

Lawyer Rory Kretnz has been appointed a Supreme Court master in Abbotsford.
New Supreme Court master appointed in Abbotsford

Mayor Henry Braun (centre) was among the guests at the Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast held last Wednesday (April 13) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast honours first responders and others