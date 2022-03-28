GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

