Empowering your business for success

It’s essential to find a reliable, banking partner who understands the challenges of your business and responds with flexible solutions to meet your needs, whether you’re starting a business, running an established business, or looking to expand.

For Gulf & Fraser (formerly G&F Financial Group, their new credit union name and new brand launched Oct. 3), Business Relationship Managers (BRMs) are a concierge of the financial services world whose extensive knowledge can be relied on to steer you in the right direction. They not only understand your business needs and can respond quickly, but they’re also a trusted source for information and advice — they keep on top of current business trends to ensure products and services evolve as business needs evolve.

Gulf & Fraser – can help you look at the big picture for your business

Protecting you and your business: You’ve worked hard and protecting the rewards of that work is essential. Gulf & Fraser’s Insurance Planners can implement insurance strategies to provide coverage for key persons (like you), business loan protection, or as a vehicle to grow wealth.

In addition to these insurance products, Insurance Planners can also help in succession planning strategies for your future and that of your business, including protecting the business owners and equity in the event of a death.

Financing: Are you looking to expand your business or boost cashflow? Business needs can vary, so you need customized solutions. Explore quick, and hassle-free small business loans through business relationship managers, or commercial lending; and development financing.

Group benefit plans: A group benefit plan for employees can attract and retain valuable talent for a business and is an essential part of any compensation package. Gulf & Fraser can help you tailor plans that offer dental and extended health benefits as well as group registered retirement plans for you and your employees.

Payroll services: Businesses with several employees may need a solution that manages their employees’ time as well as their payroll, including staying on top of extensive legislation and paperwork. ADP, a trusted source for such services, can provide payroll services for small (1-49 employees), mid-sized (50-999 employees), and large (1,000+ employees) companies.

Your financial plan: Often overlooked from a business perspective, financial planning for business owners is vital to protect their personal assets and plan for the future. At Gulf & Fraser, for example, their team of wealth experts can develop a plan to meet your business and financial goals. That includes a partnership with Aviso Wealth to provide members access to a full array of investments, including tax-efficient investments, whether held in the business or personally.

And because smart financial planning involves looking beyond your goals today, the Gulf & Fraser team also includes a retirement advisor available to assist with the transition from working life into retirement.

Day-to-day banking

With a variety of business spending, saving and credit card options, Gulf & Fraser has daily banking solutions to fit your needs. From quick and easy Interac e-Transfers® and Request Money, to free services such as Deposit AnywhereTM you can conveniently manage your business. Additional services include: the Gulf & Fraser banking app, automated funds transfer (AFT), ATMs with CAD and US cash; in-branch services and advice; plus e-signatures and e-docs means you can do more remotely. Ready to talk? We’re here to help. Member Hub experts, with extended hours, can assist you by phone, LiveChat or VideoChat.

To explore your options with Gulf & Fraser, call 604-419-8888, email inquiry@gulfandfraser.com, visit gulfandfraser.com, or drop by a branch.

