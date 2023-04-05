Blackwell Dairy Farm in Kamloops is selling chocolate egg nog for Easter. (Blackwell Dairy Farm/Facebook)

Egg nog for Easter? Kamloops dairy farm releases new chocolate nog ahead of holiday weekend

Blackwell Dairy Farm’s chocolate egg nog is available at stores in Vernon and Kelowna

Eggnog is making its way onto holiday tables at more than just Christmas.

Blackwell Dairy Farm in Kamloops has taken the tradition of chocolate at Easter and produced a new chocolate eggnog.

Spokesperson Laura Hunter says it’s “a perfect blend of the spicy eggnog with a twist of chocolate.”

The newly launched beverage will be available in limited supply in the Okanagan.

In Vernon, you’ll want to check the shelves of Charlies, Eat Good Market, Farmers Fruit and Produce, and Simply Delicious.

Kelowna’s Mediterranean Market, Okanagan Grocery, and Pandosy Food Basket will also carry the drink.

Hunter noted the new Blackwell plant is running smoothly, allowing more time to bring in new products.

She says another big surprise will be coming soon to “make your mornings more delicious.”

